Delhi University admissions: Some colleges in north campus may not see second list

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on the last day of admission against the first cut-off received 17,000 students against the 70,000 seats. It received 45,000 applications, of which 12,000 have been approved. Popular north campus college such as Hindu, Ramjas and Hansraj, may not release a second cut-off list as they have filled the number of seats concerned.

Majority of admissions in the north campus colleges have been filled by students from Kerala State Education Board. Hindu college which approved 1,600 admissions against 17 courses of Art and Science said 50 per cent of courses will be closed in the second list. Out of the total approved admissions, 900 students have paid fees and nearly 700 applications have been approved by the principal.

"We have a total of 17 seats and 50 per cent of the courses such as Political Science, Chemistry, Mathematics, Chemistry, Botany, English and Philosophy are expected to close," said an offical at Hindu College.

Ramjas College approved 450 admissions out of which 200 have paid fees. "We saw large number of admissions in courses like Mathematics, Physics, History, Chemistry and B.Com. The admission status will be cleared tomorrow only as many still have to pay fees and colleges have to verify documents," said Ramjas Principal Manoj Khanna.

Khanna said, "B.com programme and Political Science will be closed for General Category and some reserved category. These courses have seen over admissions. In B.com programme 90 per cent of the students have taken admission are from the Kerala State Board."

SRCC which announced 100 per cent for two courses approved 129 admissions in B.Com Honors against the total 249 seats but only seven paid fees and 154 applications have been rejected.

In BA.Economics honors, 31 admissions were approved and 9 paid fees. "We will get a clear picture tomorrow but there will be second cut off for both these courses with .75 or 1 pe rcent less marks," said Principal Simrit Kaur.