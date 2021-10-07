STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University admissions: Students, teachers protest against Kerala State Board Marking system

Delhi University Student Union and ABVP also staged an indefinite protest at the Dean Student Welfare office against the inflated results by Kerala State Board, alleging 'biased admission process'.

Published: 07th October 2021 08:48 AM

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after a large number of students got admissions with 100 per cent marks in the premium campus colleges like SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas, Miranda and Hansraj, a series of protest started in the varsity by students, teachers and admission committee members.

Physics Professor at Kirori Mal College and RSS backed National Democratic Teachers Federation (NDTF) member Rakesh Pandey called the Kerala State Board Marking system a "Mark Jihad". "The invasion of Kerala Board students with 100 per cent marks cannot be considered as unplanned. There is no way that one can accept this inexplicable flow of students from Kerala Board as normal. Majority of these students are comfortable neither in Hindi nor in English. All these students do not have 100 per cent marks in there eleventh class," said Pandey.

Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) and ABVP also staged an indefinite protest at the Dean Student Welfare office against the inflated results by Kerala State Board, alleging 'biased admission process'.  It was reported that about 105 out of 106 total admissions have been taken by Kerala State Board students. Several teachers, admission members also raised the issue of ‘overehelming’ marks given by the board. 

"There has been an unprecedented compromise with the quality and uniformity of DU admission process. Our protest will go on until our demand of a fair and just admission process is met," said State Secretary of ABVP Sidharth Yadav. 

The left backed Student Federation of India alleged that the varsity colleges are discriminating  against the Kerala Board students and ‘rejecting’ the applications without any reason. "DU is bound to admit students if they are eligible, it is a matter of shame that applicants are being discriminated against based on their board," said SFI. 

STUDENTS RAISE VOICE FOR JUSTICE 

