Newly-appointed Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh to assume office on October 8

Yogesh Singh, who will be DU's 23rd vice chancellor, will succeed Yogesh Tyagi, who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty.

Published: 07th October 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed vice-chancellor of Delhi University (DU) Yogesh Singh will assume office on Friday, according to a varsity official.

Singh, who will be DU's 23rd vice chancellor, will succeed Yogesh Tyagi, who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty.

Tyagi was the first VC in DU's history to face such action.

Pro vice-chancellor P C Joshi has been holding charge of the top post since then.

Singh was serving as the Delhi Technological University vice-chancellor.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the proposal recommended by Chief Minister for relieving Yogesh Singh from post of Vice-Chancellor of DTU to enable him to join as DU VC," an official order issued by the Delhi government's Department of Training and Technical Education said on Wednesday.

Singh was appointed the new vice chancellor of DU in September.

Singh was reappointed DTU's vice chancellor for a second term in April this year.

Previously, he had served as the director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 to 2017) and the vice chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011 to 2014).

