STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2-year-old heals without surgery after accidentally perforating windpipe with pencil

Air kept accumulating in her chest preventing her lungs to expand fully and obstructing many critical functions.

Published: 08th October 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

After three days when the doctors checked up on the injury site, they found it healed. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old girl who punctured her windpipe after falling on a pencil was treated without surgical intervention by doctors at a private hospital here.

According to doctors at Aakash Healthcare in Dwarka, the girl was administered primary care after the accident but developed serious swelling in her body after four hours due to excess air she was breathing through her perforated windpipe.

Air kept accumulating in her chest preventing her lungs to expand fully and obstructing many critical functions.

Had the leak in her windpipe not been plugged and repaired, she would only have survived for a couple of hours more as her heart and lungs were at risk of obstructive shock, doctors said.

Considering her tender age, the doctors chose to shun surgery and relied on rest and natural healing.

"She came to us with a swollen face, neck, chest, abdomen, and eyes which she was not able to open. Ideally, such cases need surgical repair wherein we open the chest, go to the lung, and stitch the site of injury or use glue to connect the ruptured pipe.

"However, using glue carried the risk of re-leak or complete windpipe adhesion," Dr Sameer Punia, Consultant, Paediatric Intensive Care and Paediatrics, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, said.

Therefore, doctors located the injury spot through bronchoscopy and kept the area non-functional for three days while the child breathed through a ventilator.

After three days when the doctors checked up on the injury site, they found it healed.

"This is because while any injury in an adult will take five to seven days to heal, in children, lung tissues can heal themselves in 48 hours. She was discharged five days after admission and immediately resumed her normal life," said Dr Syed Hasan, Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology at Aakash Healthcare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp