Change in name of Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital keeps doctors jobless

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The career growth of many doctors has been impacted after Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital changed its name to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences as their registration with the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is pending. No allopathic doctor can practice medicine in Delhi without getting the DMC registration.

The institute was earlier called Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and RML hospital. In 2019, the Union government changed its name to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences after it started under-graduate MBBS course. Post graduate residents from 2018-21 batch who completed their course at the hospital college are being refused employment.

"Many residents are continuing their duties as the NEET PG got delayed and the new batch is yet to join. If the new PGs join from December, these residents will be unemployed. Those who have got selected by other institution or want to join the private sector are not able to proceed," said Dr Manish Jangra, member of the RML Resident Doctors' Association and general secretary of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

"Some of the doctors have been appointed on an ad-hoc basis by RML but they are unable to join as the hospital is not letting them without the DMC registration number they cannot join," noted Dr Atul Krishna, RDA President of RML.

"The RML administration has already sent the documents that were asked in letter. It is not of the fault of residents who are being deprived of their seats because of administrative red tapism. RDA RML, request you to kindly treat this matter as urgent and do the needful so that DMC registration," read the letter written by the RDA.

Owing to this complication, the residents have written to the medical superintendent, after being stuck in this situation since two months now, urging they be allowed to join work with an acknowledgement receipt from the DMC.

"We the residents of 2018 batch have been selected in the ad-hoc Senior Resident interview conducted between 14/09/2021 to 17/09/2021 with the stipulated joining date on or before 12/10/2021. Due to discrepancy in the name of the institute, Delhi Medical Council is unable to issue the registration certificate and hence we are not able to join as ad-hoc SR within the stipulated time. We humbly request you to allow us to join as ad-hoc SR based on the acknowledgement receipt of DMC. We ensure that, we will be submitting our DMC registration as soon as the issue is resolved," read another letter written by the residents to the MS.