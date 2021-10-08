STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University admissions: 'Marks Jihad' remark for Kerala students triggers political uproar

Senior political leaders such as Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram Shashi Tharoor and CPM leader John Brittas have demanded strict action and to stop the bias against the Kerala students.

Published: 08th October 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The term "Marks Jihad" used against the students and marking system of Kerala State Education Board by a professor of Delhi University has sparked a political controversy across the nation. Senior political leaders such as Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram Shashi Tharoor and CPM leader John Brittas have demanded strict action and to stop the bias against the Kerala students.

The senior Congress leader in a tweet said: "The use of 'jihad' as a synonym for any trend you don't like is exceeding all limits: Now a DU teacher has got attention by absurdly decrying Marks Jihad. I have always decried the over-reliance on marks as the main criterion for DU admission."

Rakesh Pandery, professor at Kirori Mal College, on Wednesday made a derogatory remarks against the Kerala Board students and updated a Facebook post calling the Kerala Board Marking sytem a "Marks Jihad".

He posted this after a large number of students from Kerala Board took admission with hundred percent marks in colleges like Hindu, SRCC, Miranda, Ramjas, Hansraj on the day one of admission in the first cut-off. 

Tharoor in another tweet said: "It's ridiculous. If 'jihad' means a struggle, the Kerala students scoring 100% have struggled against the odds to get to the DU. Interview them first if you wish before letting them in, but don’t demonise their marks! This anti-Kerala bias must end now."

The CPM leader and Rajya Sabha MP condemned the incident and wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan  demanding action and punishment against the professor for calling the Kerala students 'Marks Jihad'.

"Highly deplorable, defamatory communal remarks have been made against the students of Kerala state. His comments are suspected as a part of deliberate attempt to cause Divide and suspicion among the students from outside states who are studying in Delhi University. What further  aggravates is that his comments of mark jihad and his attempt to draw a comparison with  'jihad'," said Brittas in his letter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University admissions DU admissions Shashi Tharoor John Brittas Marks Jihad Kerala marking system
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp