Despite high cut-offs, 54 per cent under-graduate seats filled in Delhi University

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the sky rocketing cut-offs this year, the Delhi University (DU) saw 54 per cent of seats in Undergraduate (UG) courses filled in the first round of admissions only. A total of 99.9 per cent of admissions have already taken place in BA Political Science, BA Economics and BCom honours.

The DU, which is nearing to the completion of the first round of UG merit-based admissions, received a total number of 60,904 applications from the candidates.

Of the total admissions done till 7 pm on Thursday, 31,172 candidates are from CBSE board, 2,365 from Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education, 1,540 from Board of School Education Haryana, 1,429 from Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and 1,301 from Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan. In addition, other state boards have successfully secured their admissions, said the officials.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said: "The number of admissions may increase slightly as the students have time till Friday 5 pm to pay the fees. A total of 99.9 numbers of admissions have been witnessed in political science, economics and BCom honours. These are popular courses in the DU."

Ramjas College has approved around 500 admissions, for which all the candidates have paid fees.

Hindu College, which announced 100 per cent for BA Political Science, will close the course in the second list. Officials said the college would be closing admissions for about 50 per cent of the courses like Physics, Botany, Philosophy, math and others.

Shri Ram College of Commerce, which announced 100 per cent for both of its courses - BA Economics and BCom honours, will release a second cut-off with 0.75 or 1 per cent drop.

Hansraj, which announced 100 per cent for B.Sc Computer Science, saw 860 admissions overall in science, arts and commerce. BSc Honours Botany, which saw over admissions of 114 against 78 seats, may close in the second list.