HC tells Delhi government to gear up over 'unfortunate state of affairs' at LNJP Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to 'gear up' in response to a petition alleging 'unfortunate state of affairs' at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP).

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the petition by Ashish Pandey, who was admitted to LNJP, said, "Some of this (allegations) must be true. I don’t want to doubt him. He is not in the business (of medicine). There are limitations but you need to gear up. This is so-called one of your prestigious hospitals."

Lawyer Astik Gupta, representing the petitioner, claimed that no COVID-19 test was conducted on his client at the time of admission, there were two-three patients accommodated on each bed and three patients were taken to the ultrasound lab at a time, and that the ‘dead bodies were lying on the bed for 15-20 hours’ while the patients were kept on the floor.

The petition listed further allegations that 'each ward with 72 beds, had only 2 PG second year Doctors under supervision of 1 Senior Resident' reflecting the shortage of Doctors as for more than 250 patients (due to double/ triple occupancy on each bed), there were only two PG students and one senior resident doctor.