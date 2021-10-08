'Security laxity won't be allowed': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams killing of teachers in Kashmir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacting to the killings of locals in Kashmir said that any kind of laxity in security of people "will not be tolerated". "The brutal killing of teachers by terrorists in Kashmir is deeply distressing. My condolences to the families of the deceased. Terrorism needs a befitting reply. No laxity in the security of the people of the country will be tolerated," said Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi.

According to reports, two teachers were gunned down in Kashmir. The wounded teachers were shifted to SKIMS Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The latest incident comes a day after three civilians including owner of Bindroo Medical Shop was shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora.

Kejriwal was one of the very few non-BJP CMs to congratulate and support the move of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Article 370. Earlier in June, Kejriwal asked the Centre to give a befitting reply to terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir after a special police officer his wife and daughter were killed in Pulwama district.

Sharing the news of the killing of the SPO, his wife and daughter in Pulwama, Kejriwal tweeted: "Occurrence of some terror activities in recent days is a matter of very serious concern. The government should take it seriously and give a befitting reply to terrorism ensuring security of Jammu and Kashmir and the country and our soldiers."

The valley has recently witnessed bloodshed with snow turning into ruby red.