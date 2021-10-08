STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unvaccinated Delhi govt employees will not be allowed to attend office from Oct 16: DDMA

Published: 08th October 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi government employees and teachers not having at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend their offices and workplaces from October 16, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday.

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as "on leave" till they get the jab, the order stated.

The heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it stated.

The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary and DDMA executive committee chairperson Vijay Dev, stated that the central government "may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi."

The DDMA, in its meeting on September 29, had decided to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all government employees, frontline workers, healthcare workers as well as teachers and other staff members in schools/colleges.

These categories of persons have frequent interaction with the general public and vulnerable section of the society, stated the order.

All government employees working in departments/autonomous bodies/ PSUs/local bodies/educational institutions under Government of NCT of Delhi, including frontline workers, healthcare workers as well as teachers and other staff working in schools/colleges should get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15, said the order.

"The aforesaid government employees/ frontline workers/healthcare workers / teachers and other staff working in schools abd colleges, who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/ health care institutions/ educational institutions with effect from October 16, till they have obtained the first dose vaccination," it said.

