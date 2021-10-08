Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court to pronounce order in evidence tampering case on Friday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court will pronounce its order on Friday in a case related to the tampering with the evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy involving real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal among others.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma reserved the order on Thursday after the conclusion of final arguments in the tragedy that had claimed 59 lives. However, the apex court released them on the period already undergone in the jail on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the complainant Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), told the court on Thursday that Ansals and the other accused HS Panwar hatched a criminal conspiracy of the destruction of the most vital piece of evidence collected by the CBI against them in the main Uphaar case.

The prosecution claimed that Ansals were prosecuted in the main case and the documents which were ‘mutilated, destroyed or illegally removed’, manifested their involvement in the day-to-day functioning of the Uphaar Cinema.