Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in ongoing coal shortage

CM Kejriwal requested PM Modi to direct necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries/Offices to ensure adequate coal and APM gas supply to power generating plants that supply power to Delhi.

Published: 09th October 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claiming that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to NCT and requested him to intervene in the matter.

"I draw your attention to the prevailing coal shortage situation that is continuing since August/September 21 for the third month in a row, which has affected the power generation from the major Central Generating plans supplying power to NCT of Delhi," said the letter.

​ALSO READ | Coal crisis: Delhi may see intermittent rotational load shedding in coming days, says TPDDL chief

The letter also mentions that with the coal stock situation depleting in power generating stations, the dependence on Gas stations supplying the power to Delhi increases. But, even the gas station supplying power to Delhi does not have adequate APM gas to run at full capacity.

"If the situation continues, it would severely impact the power supply situation in Delhi," says Delhi CM in the letter.

He requested PM Modi to direct necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries/Offices to ensure adequate coal and APM gas supply to power generating plants that supply power to Delhi.

He also, requested that the maximum rate of power sold through exchange should be capped.

Comments

