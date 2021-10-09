Even AAP MLAs want Chhath Puja events: Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday said even AAP MLAs wanted that Chhath Puja should be celebrated at public places in Delhi and urged all political parties to join him in demanding that the ban on the festival be revoked.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, alleged that the opposition was playing "dirty politics" over the issue. Addressing a press conference, Tiwari appealed to Kejriwal to prepare a proposal to allow Chhath Puja at public places and get it approved by the DDMA.

The Bhojpuri movie star said he will take out a 'rath yatra' from Sonia Vihar in his northeast Delhi constituency to raise the demand for allowing Chhath Puja celebrations at the Yamuna river bank and other water bodies.

"Even AAP MLAs wanted that Chhath be celebrated but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has supported a ban on the festival. Chhath is associated with the sentiments of Purvanchali people and all political parties should demand lifting ban on it," he said.