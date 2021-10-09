STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pilkhan trees damaged in south Delhi amid digging for construction project

The full-grown trees have allegedly been damaged by the Public Works Department while carrying out digging for a construction project on the stretch.

Published: 09th October 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged trees with their roots being tampered with at the construction site in CR Park

Damaged trees with their roots being tampered with at the construction site in CR Park. (Photo| EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Four pilkhan trees, with some of their roots cut from the ground and left damaged at south Delhi's Bipinchandra Pal Marg, CR Park, are striving hard to survive. The full-grown trees have allegedly been damaged by the Public Works Department (PWD) while carrying out digging for a construction project on the stretch.

According to the forest department officials, an inspection of the stretch has been done and a report of the same is yet to be submitted.  "We have received a complaint regarding some trees being damaged during construction at the stretch. We will take action and levy penalty on the defaulting agency if and depending on the extent of damage done to the trees," said a senior forest official.

Environment activist Verhaen Khanna, who has filed the complaint with the forest department's south division, said that some of the roots of the trees have been cut during the digging work. These trees were around 30 years old and if remained healthy, these could have survived for two more decades.

"With the roots damaged, the trees can be uprooted anytime and even fall off on passersby. It is the roots dug in the soil from which the trees take their nutrients. Tampering with their roots will eventually weaken their foundation and cut their life span," said Khanna. 

Filling concrete or carrying out any construction activity within one metre radius of a tree trunk is a violation under the Delhi Trees Preservation Act, 1994 as well as of directions issued under the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) 2013 order.

Also, a Delhi High Court order of March this year stated that there must be at least two metres gap from the trees while carrying out construction activities.

However, a senior PWD official said that digging activity had to be carried out for the construction project, remedial measures were taken to restore any trees that were damaged in the process. "We have already taken remedial measures and will ensure no tree is damaged in the process," the official added.

Healthy 30-year-old trees tampered while digging 

Some of the roots of the trees have been cut during the digging work.  These trees were around 30 years old and  if remained healthy, these could have survived for two more decades. Tampering with  the roots of the trees will eventually weaken their foundation and cut their life span, said a forest official 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bipinchandra Pal Marg CR Park Pilkhan trees South Delhi Delhi trees damaged
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp