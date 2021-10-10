STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police files case against YouTuber for harassing Bollywood actress on social media

The actress filed a complaint alleging that a YouTuber and Twitter user has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with an intention to outrage her modesty.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case against a YouTuber for allegedly stalking and harassing a Bollywood actress on social media, officials said on Sunday.

The actress filed a complaint alleging that a YouTuber and Twitter user has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with an intention to outrage her modesty, besides some hashtags with regard to some movie scene, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

On the complaint, a criminal case has been registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station under relevant sections and the investigation is underway, the DCP said.

Comments

