Man arrested for setting factory on fire in Okhla in inebriated condition 

Published: 10th October 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a thread factory on fire in southeast Delhi's Okhla in an inebriated condition, police said on Sunday.

The fire incident at the factory in Okhla Industrial Area took place on Friday.

A truck and an auto rickshaw were also set ablaze, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at the Okhla police station and an investigation taken up, the police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area was analysed.

Two suspected persons were seen roaming on the factory premises.

Police identified one of them as Gulfam of Okhla Phase-2 and apprehended him, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he was present there with an associate and they were drunk, the officer said.

He said a car arrived there, and its occupant spoke to his friend, who then asked Gulfam to set the factory on fire, assuring him that he would get paid in one or two days, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway to nab the other two, the police said.

 

