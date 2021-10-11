STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court summons BJP leader Vijender Gupta in defamation case by AAP's Kailash Gahlot

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey noted that there was 'prima facie' enough evidence to summon Gupta as an accused.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Monday summoned BJP MLA Vijender Gupta in a criminal complaint filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot for allegedly defaming him concerning the procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

"The court is of the considered view on the basis of an oral submission, document placed and proved on record in pre summoning evidence by the complainant and the deposition of complainant witnesses that accused Vijender Gupta has prima­ facie committed the offences punishable under section 499, 500 and 501 (all related to defamation) of IPC," the judge said.

Gupta has been summoned for November 16.

Gahlot, who is Delhi Transport Minister, had alleged in his complaint that Gupta "intentionally and for malafide purposes" defamed him and tarnished his reputation to gain political mileage.

He alleged that Gupta levelled "defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations" verbally as well as in writing.

The complaint said that "vilifying and scandalous" allegations were made by the accused in order to stall the "ambitious project of the Delhi Government to give major relief to the residents of Delhi".

"The accused made scurrilous, misplaced, and false allegations against the complainant with an intention to teach people of Delhi a lesson for voting in favour of Aam Aadmi Party," the plea alleged.

It claimed that Gupta had made unabated tweets doubting the integrity of the minister in relation to the purchase of the low floor buses, in spite of a clean-chit being given by a high-powered committee.

It said the Delhi government floated a tender for buses and after due process, it was awarded to Tata but all sorts of allegations were made.

If convicted, Gupta may get a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term.

