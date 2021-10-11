Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana orders strengthening of night patrolling and visibility

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the festival season, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has instructed DCPs to renew emphasis on anti-terror measures, enhance police visibility on the ground and intensify night patrolling across the national capital, said officials.

These directions were given during the first crime review meeting held on Saturday after the major reshuffle in the force, they said.

“All the district DCPs including the newly appointed ones participated in the crime review meeting wherein in view of the festive season, the Delhi Police Commissioner laid emphasis on anti-terror measures by strengthening the eyes and ears scheme of the force, public participation and interactions with market as well as Residents Welfare Associations,” said a senior police officer.

He also emphasised on enhanced police visibility on the ground and intensifying night patrolling.

Reviewing the state of street crime in the city, he said that action has been recently taken against gangsters and further instructed the senior district officers to strengthen efforts to nab them, said the officer.

He addressed over 5,000 police personnel of the ranks of Station House Officer, Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of different units of the force and conveyed them greetings on Navratri and the upcoming festivities, according to police officials.

Outlining the various welfare measures taken for the personnel recently, he informed them about the mandatory annual preventive health check-up, a measure taken to keep a check on health issues so that personnel remain fit and healthy at work, the officials said. He also said that personnel deployed on night duty will be asked to report for duty the next day after 2 pm.