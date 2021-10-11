STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 23 COVID-19 cases, zero death in a day

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,218. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 23 cases of COVID-19 and zero death due to the infection in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people succumbed to the viral disease.

The death toll stands at 25,089. According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted only 46,843 tests, including 38,889 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 369 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 102 are in home isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 102. Delhi reported 29 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 30 on Saturday and 39 cases on Friday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the issue of oxygen shortage at hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3. The Delhi government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital has 10,000 ICU beds. According to government data, over 1.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Around 66 lakh people have received both doses.

