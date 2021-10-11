Gadget Review: Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Vivo X70 Pro 5G

By Express News Service

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition

This special edition Oppo Reno 6 Pro is all Gold and looks brilliant with just the right shade to boost your festive spirits. I always enjoy using Oppo devices as they tend to have the right balance of hardware and software to provide a seamless experience.

This device captures incredible video with a cinematic bokeh effect resulting in professional-looking results. Battery life is good and lasted north of 38 hours for me during mixed use.

Oppo’s SuperVOOC 2.0 is on point with 65W charging (0-80 per cent in above 30 minutes). HDR 10+ provides cinematic video for all your Netflix and Prime content. In summary, the Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is a great-looking phone, which looks opulent in your hands and backs it up with solid features and UI. Oppo.com

Vivo X70 Pro 5G

Vivo’s X70 range comes with a special Zeiss lens with legendary Zeiss Optics to provide ace imaging capabilities. The X70 Pro 5G is incredibly light and a pleasure to hold in the hand. The 6.56” FHD+ curved display is superb especially with video content. Personally I was impressed with the Zeiss Style Portrait features (Distagon, Planar and Sonnar) each providing remarkable portrait shots. The in-built Gimbal camera combined with Sony’s IMX766V sensor helped with steady shots in dark conditions.

120Hz refresh rate is at par while the 4500mAh battery lasts well beyond a day. I did feel that 44W Flashcharge could be improved for a flagship phone like this. The quad-camera module could also be better integrated into the body. Gaming was smooth with no lags, and consuming OTT was also a good experience. The X70 Pro runs on a Mediatek Dimensity chip and comes in two colours. shop.vivo.com