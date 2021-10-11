HC hears draft rules for property cases  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Summary adjudication can be resorted to in certain matters pertaining to intellectual property rights before the Delhi High Court, a committee comprising of two judges proposed.

In a set of draft rules, which were submitted to the Delhi High Court’s chief justice suggested that summary adjudication can be done by the intellectual property division (IPD) of the high court without the need of a specific application.

The court created the IPD to deal with all matters related to intellectual property rights (IPR) after the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, led to the abolition of various boards and appellate tribunals that existed under different laws governing IPR.

“The committee consisting of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Sanjeev Narula submitted the draft Delhi High Court Intellectual Property Rights Division Rules, 2021, to the Hon’ble Chief Justice. On 8th October, 2021, the rules have been circulated for seeking comments of the Bar,” a statement issued by the high court said.

The draft further proposes maintaining a panel to assist the court in IPR cases. The inclusion of modern methods for recording of evidence, common trial and consolidated adjudication has been also suggested. It said that IPD benches shall be notified from time to time and exclusive IPD benches are also likely to be created for dealing with such matters.

Court stay on forced abortion complaint

A court has stayed an order directing the police to lodge an FIR on a complaint of an alleged forced abortion filed by a woman against her husband, noting that no documents regarding the incident were provided by her. The magistrate directed the SHO of Mangolpuri police station to file an FIR against the husband on the complaint of an alleged forced abortion in 2017, saying the allegations made by the woman were serious in nature.