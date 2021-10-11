Ramlila event to be a low-key affair this year too

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the second consecutive year, the Delhiites have to give a miss to the Ramlila. Most of the oldest and biggest organisers are not going for large scale celebrations. They are keeping the event a low-key affair.

“We are not doing Ramlila this year. We don’t want to risk people’s lives. It’s our responsibility to maintain safety protocols. We always look up to the celebration. We are also emotionally attached. And therefore, we’ve decided to organise it for just one day which we did at Iskon Temple a few days back,” said Pradeep Sharan from Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority last month gave permission to stage Ramlila in the city. However, the order came along with many restrictions which were to be adhered to following the pandemic situation.

“The order came too late. Had it come a bit before, at least a month ago, we could’ve organized it better. Also, a lot of things combined together make Ramlila. It is not just about the stage show. There are no jhulas, no fairs, no effigy. Hence, we’ve decided not to organise it this year as well,” said Rahul Sharma of Nav Dharmik Ramlila.

“The preparations usually begin many months ago for Ramlila. It is not a solo show but a team effort. So many people are involved for the 10 days’ presentations — actors, artists, and others. So when none of these happen, there comes a vacuum. But again, we all want people to be safe and secure. Log bachenge tabhi toh aage jake dekh payenge . Hope next year, Ramlila returns back to its old glory,” he further added.