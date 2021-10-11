STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ramlila event to be a low-key affair this year too

“We are not doing Ramlila this year. We don’t want to risk people’s lives. It’s our responsibility to maintain safety protocols.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ramlila Celebrations

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the second consecutive year, the Delhiites have to give a miss to the Ramlila. Most of the oldest and biggest organisers are not going for large scale celebrations. They are keeping the event a low-key affair.

“We are not doing Ramlila this year. We don’t want to risk people’s lives. It’s our responsibility to maintain safety protocols. We always look up to the celebration. We are also emotionally attached. And therefore, we’ve decided to organise it for just one day which we did at Iskon Temple a few days back,” said Pradeep Sharan from Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority last month gave permission to stage Ramlila in the city. However, the order came along with many restrictions which were to be adhered to following the pandemic situation.

“The order came too late. Had it come a bit before, at least a month ago, we could’ve organized it better. Also, a lot of things combined together make Ramlila. It is not just about the stage show. There are no jhulas, no fairs, no effigy. Hence, we’ve decided not to organise it this year as well,” said Rahul Sharma of Nav Dharmik Ramlila.

“The preparations usually begin many months ago for Ramlila. It is not a solo show but a team effort. So many  people are involved for the 10 days’ presentations — actors, artists, and others. So when none of these happen, there comes a vacuum. But again, we all want people to be safe  and secure. Log bachenge tabhi toh aage jake dekh payenge . Hope next year, Ramlila returns back to its old glory,” he further added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramlila
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp