Centre turning blind eye towards power crisis: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal said the power situation is 'very critical' in the entire country saying that all efforts were being made to address the power crisis.

Published: 12th October 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the power situation is “very critical” in the entire country saying that all efforts were being made to address the power crisis.

“The situation is very critical in the entire country. Several chief ministers have written to the Centre about it. All are trying together to improve the situation,” said Kejriwal. 

The tussle between the central government and power minister Satyendar Jain on Monday increased when the Aam Aadmi Party government stated that the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has reduced the power supply by half of what it owes to the national capital. 

“No power plant should have coal stock of less than 15 days. All NTPC plants are working at 50 to 55 per cent capacity. The Central government should explain that despite this why there is a coal crunch in the county,” said Jain.

Earlier, the union energy minister RK Singh had refuted the claims of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who claimed that the Centre is turning a “blind eye” to the crisis.

In response Jain said, "If the Central government is saying that there is no power crisis, then why did CM Yogi Adityanath wrote a letter to the government? It is obvious that the letter was written because the problem exists."

According to the government, the demand for electricity at present is low. At one time, the electricity demand was more than 7,300 mega watt, which has come down to 4,562 MW. 

As per the agreement with the NTPC, 85 per cent of the time, NTPC has to provide a complete power supply and 15 per cent of the time it can go up to 55 per cent.

But this cannot be done for all the plants at the same time. Usually, NTPC gives about 4,000 MW of electricity, but currently it is not able to supply even half of it. 

