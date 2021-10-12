Delhi: Nothing fishy about this! Aquarium in subway

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pedestrians, especially women, often avoid taking the subways in Delhi. That’s where anti-social elements hang around. But this will soon change.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning an ‘aquarium-themed pedestrian underpass’ in the Rohini area. It will be the first of its kind project in the country.

According to sources, this pedestrian crossing has been planned as part of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ambitious project of ‘street-scaping, redeveloping and beautification of roads’.

The proposal has already been tabled and approved. PWD may rope in a foreign company for executing the project. This will the first tunnel in India with a depth of 25 to 30 feet for crossing roads.

“If the government does not accord approval for constructing a new tunnel, the PWD will implement the project in an already existing subway,” said a source.

The ocean blue coloured pedestrian subway will be ‘U’ shaped, with glass walls and different types of fish swimming on all the sides of the wall.

“The company selected for the project will look after its maintenance. A security guard and an aquarium expert will be deployed for maintenance. The subway will have LED screens displaying messages saying ‘don’t drink and drive’, ‘follow traffic rules while crossing roads’, weather, temperature and other messages for the public,” said a source.

Sources said the PWD is also planning to create street furniture, cycle tracks, plantation of unique plants to beautify the area.

“This will be implemented on a pilot basis. After receiving the result, this will be implemented in other subways to create a sense of safety for the pedestrians after sunset,” a senior PWD official said.

“Currently, 50 per cent of the subways are underutilised due to the presence of anti-social elements like drug addicts, pickpockets and thieves...Earlier, we planned to open shops in the subways. They were opened at some places but the project was not successful.”

The aquarium plan is estimated to cost Rs 2 crore and is expected to be ready by the end of 2022. Currently, the PWD is redeveloping two stretches — Netaji Subhash Place to Rithala and Road Number 43, Rohini.

Glass walls, LED screens, laser lights, decorative lamps

Size: 25 to 30 feet in depth

Budget: C2 crore (approx)

Completion: 6 months to 1 year