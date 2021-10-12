STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhiites should pitch in to bring down pollution in Capital, says Kejriwal as stubble burning begins

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also noted that pollution caused locally was in safe limit but stubble burning in other states was increasing it.

Published: 12th October 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Delhiites to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up vehicle use once in a week and turning off engines of vehicles at red lights.

He also noted that pollution caused locally was in safe limit but stubble burning in other states was increasing it.

"I have been tweeting air quality data for past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighbouring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble," he said.

The chief minister said that it is high time that Delhiites took responsibility to bring pollution down.

It is necessary that every individual takes responsibility and contributes to the three measures including 'Red Light On Vehicle Off' campaign starting from October 18, to at least reduce pollution generated locally, he said.

Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 percent, he said.

He also urged people to use public transport or car pool to avoid use of their own vehicle at least once in a week.

People should also become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Pollution in Delhi AAP Delhi AQI Stubble Burning
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp