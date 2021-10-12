Kids to see Anganwadi rolling to their homes in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under a unique initiative of the Kejriwal government, Anganwadi on Wheels Bus was launched for those children unable to reach Anganwadis and provide them nutritious food as well as educational and health-related needs.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the program ‘Anganwadi on Wheels’ on the occasion of International Girl Child Day.

On this occasion, he said that the government is committed to provide better facilities to every child in the city. ‘

‘Anganwadi on Wheels’ is a unique effort, through which it will ensure that every child in the age group of 0-6 years has access to Anganwadi. Sisodia said, “The vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is that every child of should get access to nutritious food and quality education.

The goal is to reach even the most marginalised communities and people of the society through schemes and to change their lives for the better. It is necessary to work for the betterment of any child, but it is imperative to work for the same.”

On this occasion, the Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam shared that the government is working in the field of women and child advancement on priority. The department developed an integrated hub model for the care and protection of the girl child and women.