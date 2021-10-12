STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schoolgirls stage plays in Delhi to mark International Girl Child Day

The plays conveyed gender inequality and challenges faced by girls. A group of underprivileged children represented the NGO.

Published: 12th October 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

International Girl Child Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Monday was International Girl Child Day. Fittingly, an NGO called Nav Shristri and girl students of Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya (Chirag Dilli) staged a series of events including songs and shorts plays to spread the message.

The South District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) was also active in collaboration with several Delhi government schools. The programme was part of a pan-India awareness and outreach programme which started on October 2. It will continue till November 14.

Sneha, a Class XI student of Neb Sarai, said, “The play I performed was based on my own experience. For a long period, I was scared to go to school due to incidents happening around with girls. Due to such incidents, my parents did not allow me to attend school and study.”

Gargi was another student who participated in the group plays. “We all experience something inside the house and the surroundings at some point. Girls should be given equal rights, education and freedom to follow their dreams,” said the Class XII student who wants to become an actor.

As part of this programme, the South DLSA in collaboration with Delhi Police, will organise a 10-day self defence training class for about a hundred students of SKV and Nav Shrishti.

The programme was attended by wrestler Sarita Mor, former wrestler Rahul Mann, Learned Additional Secretary Namrata Aggarwal and Kanwal Jeet Arora (member secretary). 

