Tech corner

Portronics Dash speaker

Dash is a cool new speaker with a wireless Karaoke Mic that even has built-in audio recording. There’s 5 to 6 hrs of playtime and 40w of power to light up the surroundings.

TWS feature allows hooking up another Dash for enhanced sound. Other perks include FM, 3.5mm slot and USB connectivity. Available in black, grey and blue. portronics.com

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Ideal for active lifestyles, the Elite 7 active comes with ShakeGrip coating. Tailored for sports and action filled days, these buds are specifically designed to stay put when you sweat. Four built-in Mics ensure your calls sound clearer than ever while two additional ones enhance personalisation and adjustable ANC. Elite 7 active also features a novel Mic mesh to remove wind from calls while audio performance is boosted for a premium music experience. jabra.in/elite

Panerai Submersible S Brabus Black Ops edition

Panerai in collaboration with Brabus have launched the new Panerai Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition. The limited edition specialty is thinner and lighter and sports a Manufacture movement. The 47mm watch allows for calculation of Immersion time, GMT, AM/PM indicator and a 3-day power reserve. Waterproof upto 300m, only 100 editions will be available. Price on request. panerai.com

Ring Always Home

This unique indoor security camera with a built-in drone will help you monitor all areas of your home from the comfort of your smartphone. The Always Home Cam also can be triggered via motion and contact sensors to fly and see what’s happening for you. ring.com

