A taste of home away from home

By Express News Service

The quintessential Pujo experience

This Durga Puja, Edesia at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, has organised a Bengali food festival called ‘Bong Connection’ till October 15.

Curated by Pradipta Sinha, Director of food and beverage, Crowne Plaza, and Guest Chef Rangonath Mukherjee from Kolkata, this festival features an array of authentic Bengali delicacies served as a buffet from 7:00 pm onwards.

There’s a selection of 70 delicacies such as Chicken Kabiraji, Mochar Chop, Mutton Dak Bunglow, Chanar Dalna, Rui Shorshe, Chingri Malai Curry, Bhapa Illish, Sukhtoni, Kathi Rolls, Puchka, for a quintessential Pujo experience.

Satiate your Bengali food craving

Located in one of the nondescript lanes near Chittaranjan Park, the City of Joy, Alakananda, serves traditional dishes for all Bengali food enthusiasts.

Owned by 49-year-old Debjyoti Roy, their menu features the standard Bengali fare such as Kosha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry and Ilish Shorshe, which are must-trys.

The restaurant also promotes the authentic Kolkata Biryani, which is served with potatoes, as well as the Fish Fry made from Bhetki.

RECOMMENDED BENGALI FARE IN DELHI-NCR

Amar Sonar Bangla, Chittaranjan Park

The go-to place for Bengali food in Delhi, this restaurant serves authentic fare at a reasonable price.

COST FOR TWO: Rs 700

Maa Tara Restaurant Market 2, Chittaranjan Park

Satiate your ‘Bong’ taste buds with a series of delectable dishes.

COST FOR TWO: Rs 500

Jhibhe Jal Sushant Lok, Gurugram

If you crave traditional delicacies from Bengal, look no further.

COST FOR TWO: Rs 600