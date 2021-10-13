STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP is responsible for coal shortage, power crisis: Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain said that all coal-reliant power plants are non-functional and that the BJP is creating confusion on the situation.

Published: 13th October 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that all coal-reliant power plants are non-functional and that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating confusion on the situation.

“Delhi Government buys electricity from power plants that run on coal located outside Delhi. BJP is spreading rumours on this,” said the Power Minister.

According to Jain, the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has to give 3,500 megawatt (MW) power to Delhi under the power purchase agreement, but it is supplying only half of it – 1,750 MW – at present.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had raised the issue publicly about coal shortage leading to problem with power supply. According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there is an imminent threat of a blackout in the national capital.

The union minister of power rejected this claim, which led to a confrontation between the AAP government and the Centre. 

Jain also pointed out that Delhi has gas-powered electric power plants, but the Central government has stopped giving gas to Delhi at a controlled rate because of which Delhi has to buy gas at market rates to generate electricity.

Jain said, “Central government’s NTPC is the largest producer of electricity. For the last few days, NTPC has halved the power generation in its power plants. They have done this not for one plant but for all the plants of the country. On one hand, the Central Government says that there is no shortage of coal and on the other hand they say that the responsibility of coal will now be handled by the Union Minister. The Central government should tell whether there is a shortage of coal or not or is it being done intentionally.”

Directions issued  

Ministry of Power on Tuesday said it has issued directions to state-run NTPC and DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) to supply as much power as available to Delhi discoms under their respective power purchase agreements.

NTPC said it has been making electricity available to the national capital but the distribution companies have been scheduling only 70 per cent of power made available to them. For eleven days, the discoms in the city scheduled (or got supply of) 38.81 million units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi BJP
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp