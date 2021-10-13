STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviews Jal Shakti Abhiyan

The campaign aims at proactively conserving and enhancing water availability in Delhi with a view to forestall any water shortage.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan and advised the chief secretary to constitute a committee to ensure that water quality in rejuvenated water bodies and recharged groundwater is to the mark.

He appreciated the efforts in setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras, GIS mapping of water bodies, documentation and preparation of action plan and revival of water bodies, and emphasised encroachment free upkeep of catchment areas of water bodies.

The Lt Governor advised the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of officers from the Delhi Jal Board; Delhi Parks and Gardens Society, Environment department and experts to ensure that the quality of water in the rejuvenated water bodies and ground water recharged through rainwater harvesting is up to the mark.

