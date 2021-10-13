Surge in dengue; experts cite late monsoons, among other causes

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of two years, vector-borne dengue cases are once again on rise in the national capital. According to the civic body’s data released on Monday, 480 dengue cases were reported in the national capital, including nearly 140 in till October 9.

“It depends upon how favourable is the breeding spot for mosquitoes. Dengue is caused by Aedes mosquito, which keeps multiplying if it finds the area suitable for further growth. Transovarian transmission is another factor – when the mosquito comes out of its egg, it gets infected and can transfer the virus more easily,” explained Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Professor, Medicine, AIIMS Delhi.

“There are four variants or strains of dengue. The predominant strain in Delhi is serotype 2. If a new strain is attacking a person, they may develop serious symptoms, which is called ‘antibody-dependent enhancement,” added Dr Biswas.

Dr Ashish Khattar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Venkateshwar Hospital identified a few dengue varieties.

“One is classical dengue fever which is not so severe and platelets are recovered by Day 8. Then, comes dengue fever with haemorrhage that causes skin rashes. In dengue-infected women, the menstrual flow continues for days. There are chances of bleeding with stool, and nose bleeding while sneezing. Also, chances of acute respiratory syndrome, and of what we call acute liver hepatitis that 80 per cent dengue patients have. This is why dengue is more critical than malaria,” informed Dr Khattar.

Experts say the surge this time is due to the late monsoon departure. “Usually the breeding starts in July and mid-August, but this time it began in September as we saw heavy downpour that caused more water stagnation. Earlier, the dengue season would end by October,” observed Dr Khattar.

