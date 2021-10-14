STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

28 Tihar prison officials suspended for being complicit with jailed ex-promoters of Unitech

According to a senior jail official, 28 officials of Tihar Jail number 7 have been suspended while the services of two contractual employees are being terminated.

Published: 14th October 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prisons Department has suspended 28 jail officials after they were found to be complicit with Unitech's imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra, officials said on Thursday.

According to a senior jail official, 28 officials of Tihar Jail number 7 have been suspended while the services of two contractual employees are being terminated. Two officials will be suspended by the Delhi government, the official said.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had on Tuesday registered a case after 32 officials of Tihar Jail were found to be complicit with the duo. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, and investigation was taken up.

The Supreme Court had on October 6 directed suspension of Tihar jail officials, registration of case against them and full-fledged probe into their collusion with Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, based on Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana's report.

The apex court had also directed that the officials of Tihar Jail who have been prima facie found to be complicit in the course of the enquiry to be placed under suspension and had further directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to respond to the suggestions which were contained in the report submitted by Asthana.

The former Unitech promoters had been shifted from the Tihar Jail here to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail, following a Supreme Court order.

The court had said that two reports of the Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra and the connivance of Tihar Jail staff in flouting orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some "serious and disturbing" issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Prisons Department Unitech Ajay Chandra Sanjay Chandra Tihar Jail
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp