AAP government, SDMC slap hefty fines on anti-dust campaign violators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state government imposed a Rs 53.5 lakh fine to 165 construction sites across the national capital on Wednesday for violating dust control norms.

Under its ongoing ‘Anti Dust’ campaign (October 7-29), the government found 357 sites compliant with the guidelines out of 522 construction sites inspected by its visiting teams.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai had conducted a surprise inspection of the under-construction WHO Building at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Estate, and found minor violations of the guidelines.

“Most of the regulations and the 14-point anti-dust guidelines are being followed. There is a tin shed with an anti-smog gun as well. But we have found some loose sand on the site that is treated with just sprinkling water all over it, whereas it should have been covered with a net. The construction agency has been issued a notice,” Rai informed.

As part of its anti-dust drive, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday levied hefty penalties on several construction agencies and projects in its area, including the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC-India), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) and the Sports Injury Centre-Safdarjung Hospital, among others.

Civic officials in the Buildings Department said that stringent action is being taken against those violating the guidelines issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

In the last week, the department fined 72 companies/builders/owners amounting to nearly `65 lakh for not adhering to the DPCC’s guidelines.

“The south zone has observed grave violations in some big projects being executed by the NBCC and has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh against them. Different projects within the IIT-Delhi complex were found violating the said guidelines and were imposed a Rs 20 lakh fine.

The Sports Injury Centre-Safdarjung Hospital has also been imposed a fine of `5 lakh,” a senior SDMC official said.

According to the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines, a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh can be imposed for violation of rules at construction sites.