CBSE class X, XII first term exams in offline mode, date sheet on October 18

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Thursday said the date sheet for the class X and XII examinations, to be held in two terms in offline mode, will be published on October 18. The board said the term I exams will be held in November-December and will have multiple-choice questions covering the first half of the rationalised syllabus and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes in objective-type format.

The second term examinations will have short and long answer type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours in March-April, depending on the Covid-19 situation at the time. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class XII and 75 in class X, which means the exams will cover 189 subjects.

“If the examination of all subjects is conducted, the entire duration of the examination will be 40-45 days minimum,” the board said. To avoid the learning loss of students, the subjects offered will be divided in two parts, major and minor.

The CBSE said as major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing the date sheet, as done earlier. On minor subjects, the board has decided to make groups of schools offering these subjects and thus one paper would be conducted by the CBSE in the schools on a day. After the term-1 exams, the marks scored will be declared but no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories.

Final result after 1st & 2nd terms

The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examination, the circular said, adding that practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the firstterm exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus, the circular added saying that the schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations.