STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CBSE class X, XII first term exams in offline mode, date sheet on October 18

The second term examinations will have short and long answer type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours in March-April, depending on the Covid-19 situation at the time.

Published: 15th October 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Thursday said the date sheet for the class X and XII examinations, to be held in two terms in offline mode, will be published on October 18. The board said the term I exams will be held in November-December and will have multiple-choice questions covering the first half of the rationalised syllabus and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes in objective-type format. 

The second term examinations will have short and long answer type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours in March-April, depending on the Covid-19 situation at the time. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class XII and 75 in class X, which means the exams will cover 189 subjects. 

“If the examination of all subjects is conducted, the entire duration of the examination will be 40-45 days minimum,” the board said. To avoid the learning loss of students, the subjects offered will be divided in two parts, major and minor.

The CBSE said as major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing the date sheet, as done earlier. On minor subjects, the board has decided to make groups of schools offering these subjects and thus one paper would be conducted by the CBSE in the schools on a day. After the term-1 exams, the marks scored will be declared but no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories.

Final result after 1st & 2nd terms

The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examination, the circular said, adding that practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the firstterm exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus, the circular added saying that the schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp