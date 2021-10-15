STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid under control, allow Chhath puja: Kejriwal writes to L-G

The development comes amid a sharp attack on the Kejriwal government and protests by the Delhi BJP over the Chhath ban.

Published: 15th October 2021

Congress activists protest against the city government’s ban on public celebrations of Chhath puja in Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow Chhath puja celebrations in the national capital as the Covid situation in the city is under control, prompting the latter to call a DDMA meeting to discuss the ban on the celebration of the festival at public places.

The development comes amid a sharp attack on the Kejriwal government and protests by the Delhi BJP over the Chhath ban. In an order issued on September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including at riverbanks, water bodies and temples, in view of the threat posed by Covid-19.

In his letter to Baijal, Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi had been under control for the last three months and he believed that permission to celebrate Chhath should be given with suitable protocols in view of the pandemic.

“I have urged Hon’ble L-G to allow Chhath puja celebrations in Delhi. Corona is now under control and many other states have allowed it,” he wrote on Twitter while sharing his letter to Baijal. Neighbouring states like UP, Haryana and Rajasthan have given permission for Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.

