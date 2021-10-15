NCPCR seeks action against Kejriwal video

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday sought action against a promotional Delhi government video that shows a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for an advertisement without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also features in the advertisement. The apex child rights body said it was a violation of the Centre’s Covid-19 protocols and also endangered the lives of schoolchildren. In a letter to Delhi chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, the NCPCR said it had received a complaint against the video.

“The said promotional video involves a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for the advertisement without wearing masks and maintaining social distancing...endangering the lives of minor schoolchildren of Delhi,” the letter said.

The child rights’ body said the video was also in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Centre’s guideline in the wake of Covid-19.