Over 51,000 seats in Delhi University filled, third cut-off list on October 17

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 51,000 students have secured admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses, filling up a little over 74 per cent of the 70,000 seats available, according to official data.

The third cut-off list will be released on Sunday.

The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists.

A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, after which the payment gateway was closed, university officials said.

As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by college principals, they said.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said the college authorities are treading cautiously as they do not want to admit more students than the number of seats.

"This year, we are planning to go for NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation and we want to maintain a decent student-teacher ratio, which is an important criterion.

We had kept the cut-off at 100 per cent for Political Science (Honours) in the second list because we had only two vacant seats.

We have had 33 admissions to the course for 31 seats," he added.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said nearly 440 seats out of 820 have been filled up.

"We have 10 students who have applied to the B.Com programme. The cut-offs are likely to see a one per cent decline in the third list," he said. The cut-off for the B.

Com programme was pegged at 100 per cent in the first cut-off list but the course did not find any takers so it was reduced in the second list.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College principal Hem Chand Jain said that the decline in the third list will range from 0.25 to 0.5 per cent with only a few courses likely to remain open.