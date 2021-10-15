STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Red light On, Gaadi Off’ to kick start soon in Delhi

Civil Defence Volunteers will be deployed at major intersections, ask citizens to report instances of pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday announced that the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will be held in the national capital for one month — from October 18 to November 18. Rai informed that the government will deploy 2,500 Civil Defence Volunteers at 100 intersections under the campaign. 

As per the break-up, 10 volunteers each will be deployed at 90 intersections and 20 environmental marshals each will be deployed at the 10 major intersections of the city. He said these Civil Defence Volunteers will work as ‘Paryavaran Marshals’ and also hand out pamphlets carrying information regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s three appeals to the public. 

Kejriwal had earlier asked residents to first turn off the car at red lights. Second, to try and not use personal vehicles at least once a week and thirdly, to report any instance of pollution seen on the Green Delhi App.  “From 18th of October, we will launch the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign on the ground. We met officials from the Delhi Traffic Police, Civil Defence and environment department to deliberate upon the implementation. We have decided that the campaign will be actively implemented at 100 intersections in all 13 police districts in the city” said Rai. 

The minister further informed that this campaign will be carried out from 8 am to 8 pm in two shifts. The shift will change at 2 pm to ensure smooth functioning. Through the initiative, citizens will be encouraged to participate in the fight against pollution.

“The government is making efforts. If everyone works together to implement this initiative, then I am sure that through the campaign, we will be successful in reducing pollution”  added the minister. Later, in a statement, the government said that by switching off cars at red lights, Rs  250 crore can be saved annually.

