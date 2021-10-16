STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP's Jhuggi Samman Yatra flagged off, aims to reach slum clusters in Delhi

Party workers registered 67 families for cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, and 77 families under the Centre's Sukanya Yojna.

Published: 16th October 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections, the Delhi BJP on Friday launched it's 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' from a slum settlement in Kirti Nagar in a bid to reach out to residents of such clusters in the national capital. Party workers registered 67 families for cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, and 77 families under the Centre's Sukanya Yojna.

The campaign launched will cover 33 assembly segments till November 29 with an aim to reach out to residents of slum clusters. BJP vice president Baijyant Jay Panda said the party stands committed to the poorest of poor in the society.

"We will take Modi government's schemes and their benefits to the poorest of poor living in the jhuggi clusters during this campaign," said Panda. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the workers and labourers living in the slums have made the most important contributions to the development of the city.

"Acknowledging and appreciating their contribution is the purpose of the Jhuggi Samman Yatra. These men run factories and trade while the women not only manage their own household but also help lakhs of middle class working as domestic helps," he said.

The yatra flagged off from Jawahar Camp passed through Sanjay and Indira Camp slums and culminated in the form of a rally at Chuna Bhathi Jhuggi Camp where Gupta distributed Ujwala Gas connections and Sukanya Yojna registration slips among slum dwellers. 

Schemes to help the poorest of the poors

The campaign launched will cover 33 assembly segments with an aim to reach out to residents of slum clusters. The party workers registered 67 families for cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, and 77 families under the Centre’s Sukanya Yojna

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jhuggi Samman Yatra Delhi BJP Kirti Nagar Delhi municipal polls
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp