BJP's Jhuggi Samman Yatra flagged off, aims to reach slum clusters in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections, the Delhi BJP on Friday launched it's 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' from a slum settlement in Kirti Nagar in a bid to reach out to residents of such clusters in the national capital. Party workers registered 67 families for cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, and 77 families under the Centre's Sukanya Yojna.

The campaign launched will cover 33 assembly segments till November 29 with an aim to reach out to residents of slum clusters. BJP vice president Baijyant Jay Panda said the party stands committed to the poorest of poor in the society.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas'#VijayaDashami began with @BJP4Delhi’s initiative of #JhuggiSammanYatra at Jawahar Camp, Kirti Nagar Industrial area with senior leaders, karyakartas & large number of women participants. pic.twitter.com/wDMg7GRsCK — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) October 15, 2021

"We will take Modi government's schemes and their benefits to the poorest of poor living in the jhuggi clusters during this campaign," said Panda. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the workers and labourers living in the slums have made the most important contributions to the development of the city.

"Acknowledging and appreciating their contribution is the purpose of the Jhuggi Samman Yatra. These men run factories and trade while the women not only manage their own household but also help lakhs of middle class working as domestic helps," he said.

The yatra flagged off from Jawahar Camp passed through Sanjay and Indira Camp slums and culminated in the form of a rally at Chuna Bhathi Jhuggi Camp where Gupta distributed Ujwala Gas connections and Sukanya Yojna registration slips among slum dwellers.

Schemes to help the poorest of the poors

