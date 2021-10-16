STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi breathes bad air due to pollutants despite good winds

A senior DPCC official said the change in the weather conditions combined with fumes from stubble burning is the major reason behind the annual spike in pollution.

Published: 16th October 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

Image used for representational purpose only

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air quality in the national capital dipped towards 'poor' zone on Friday. Scientists and officials said the present deterioration, while good winds are still blowing over Delhi, is mainly on account of pollutants from farm fires in neighbouring states.

However, with a forecast of rain over the weekend, air quality is likely to remain in check till October 20.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, on Friday, Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) was 198, just three digits away from the 'poor' mark. Though still in the 'moderate' zone, it's just short of entering the 'poor' zone, as most of the 36 monitoring stations in the city are in the 'poor' category.

Last time Delhi saw poor air quality this year was on July 2. An AQI reading of 201-300 is considered 'poor' while 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and 401-500 is 'severe'. 

Forecasters said that so far northwesterly winds have been blowing over the city bringing in pollutants from stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. However, the wind direction will change to easterly from Saturday. 

"The wind direction is likely to switch to moisture-laden easterly winds, which may result in rain or thundershowers in the northwest region including Delhi. Under such weather, the night temperature rises and the day temperature drops, which is favourable for dispersion of pollutants. Also, showers are expected to wash away the pollutants," said a senior IMD official. 

The air quality is likely to improve over the weekend and remain in check till at least October 20. From October 21, when night temperature is expected to drop and northwesterly winds are likely to return, the air quality may deteriorate, the official added. 

A senior Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) official said the change in the weather conditions combined with fumes from stubble burning is the major reason behind the annual spike in pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will be reviewing the air quality to decide whether emergency measures are to enforced at present or not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Control Committee Central Pollution Control Board Air Quality Index Delhi pollution
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp