Focus on community participation: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to new SHOs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana interacted with 79 newly posted Station House Officers (SHOs) and motivated them to work as a team and focus on community participation for better results.

Of the 79 station house officers who joined the services, 61 have been appointed to the post for the first time.

Addressing the newly appointed law enforcement officials on Thursday, Asthana called upon them to engage positively with change management.“Work as a team, lead from the front and focus on community participation for better results,” the city police chief further said.

The police commissioner also noted that PCR staff and emergency vehicles have been merged with local police stations to augment resource capabilities.

With the new system, the law and order and investigation wings of the city police can pay due attention to investigation functions and achieve the next level of operational efficiency, according to Delhi police officials.