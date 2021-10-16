STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Validity of COVID-19 pandemic rules extended in Delhi

The city recorded no death on Thursday, while 28 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared. 

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lieutenant governor has extended the validity of a notification issued in March last year, on the Delhi Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, according to an official notification.

The notification was issued by the authorities on 12 March, 2020, in exercise of the powers conferred under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the national capital stood at 14, 39,311 on Thursday. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recuperated and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 25,089.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Lt Governor of Delhi is pleased to extend the validity of notification dated 12.03.2020 and notification dated 13.06.2020 in respect of the Delhi Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 and the Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Management of COVID-19) Regulation, 2020 for another one year w.e.f. 12.03.2021 and 13.06.2021 respectively," the notification issued by the health department on Thursday said.

