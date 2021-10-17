STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Congress fooling youth': Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia condemns lynching at Singhu border

By showing such solidarity, the AAP hopes to make further inroads into Punjab politics keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections.

Published: 17th October 2021 11:45 AM

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was on a visit to Amritsar on Saturday, said that Delhi government strongly condemns the brutal killing of a man at Singhu border. "The brutality with which the crime has been committed is condemned by the Delhi government," said Sisodia, while attending an event of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

The AAP-led government has supported the agitation of farmers since the beginning. By showing such solidarity, the AAP hopes to make further inroads into Punjab politics keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections. Senior AAP leaders have been visiting the state and attacking the Congress-led government. 

"The Channi government and before the Captain (Amarinder Singh), both have been making the fool out of the youth of Punjab. They promised job guarantee while campaigning, but the young are still waiting for that promise to be fulfilled. All the governments that came to power in Punjab have only cheated the people," he said.

Earlier, a man was brutally lynched and strung up at the protest site on Friday morning. A group of 'Nihang Sikhs' who are part of the farmers protesters at Singhu border  allegedly claimed responsibility for the brutal killing as seen in a few videos circulating on social media. The incident was widely condemned, even by the Samyukta Kisan Moracha.

