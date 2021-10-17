Indian Railways to set up dedicated parcel cargo facility at New Delhi railway station

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For swift shipping of goods at lower cost in the national capital and neighbouring states, Indian Railways will develop a parcel cargo facility at New Delhi railway station under the Central government's ambitious Gati Shakti programme.

The facility will be integrated with the plan envisaged for the redevelopment of the station, which is the largest and second busiest railway junction in the country.

While briefing about the proposed 500 multimodal cargo terminals across the country under Gati Shakti initiative, Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about the proposed parcel cargo facility in New Delhi.

"Under Gati Shakti programme, at least 500 multimodal terminals will be built. Focus will be on bulk cargo such as coal, steel, bauxite, aluminium and cement. Additionally, there will be separate facilities for parcel cargo. Soon, modernisation of the station will begin and a parcel cargo facility will be integrated. In big cities, movement of parcels - origin and destination - is in large numbers. If there is a centralised arrangement, distribution and further movement of parcels can be done at a minimal cost," said the minister.

Similar provisions will be made at major stations in other cities, added an official of the railway ministry. A 40-storey twin tower, multi-level car parking and dedicated zones for pick-up and drop are part of the redevelopment plan proposed by the railways. The twin tower will have space for commercial activities including offices, retail shops and will also have a hotel.

Besides space for 1,500 cars and over 90 bus bays, skywalks will be built for pedestrians and metro users. Total built-up area at the station, where daily footfall is 4.5 lakh passengers, will be about 2,22,000 sqm. Railway authorities are the in process to finalise the appointment of a company for the first phase of revamp of the station as a world class facility, which was planned in 2007.