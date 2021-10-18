STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt launches online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued.

Published: 18th October 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

The last date for applying for permits is November 1.

The last date for applying for permits is November 1. (Photo | Kailash Gahlot Official Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women on Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued.

Those eligible can apply through the website of the Delhi government's transport department, he said.

In a tweet, Gahlot said the e-auto permits are an effective step by the Arvind Kejriwal government towards making Delhi an electric vehicle capital.

The Delhi government is committed to providing a pollution-free, world-class transport service to the city, he tweeted.

The Delhi government, under its EV policy, provides financial assistance of Rs 30,000 on the purchase of e-auto.

Any person having an Aadhaar number with Delhi address, valid driving licence of a light motor vehicle or a TSR driving license can apply for an e-auto permit.

A public service vehicle badge will not be required at the time of application.

However, successful applicants will have to obtain the badge within 45 days of the draw of permit allotment, the transport department said.

The last date for applying for permits is November 1.

Loans with a five per cent interest rebate will be provided through agencies empanelled by the Delhi government, it said.

The government will also organise 'E-Auto Mela' at IDTR Sarai Kale Khan and Loni, on October 25-31, where people will be able to explore e-auto models, drive them and get information about loans, the department said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Arvind Kejriwal government Delhi E Autos
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp