East Delhi Municipal Corporation to start anti-dengue campaign via radio stations

Over 80 cases of dengue, 20 of malaria and two of chikungunya have been logged in areas falling under the EDMC’s jurisdiction.

Published: 18th October 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has intensified its drive to combat dengue. A new awareness campaign via radio stations will be set in motion from Monday, officials said.

Over 480 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this season, more than 140 in October itself, according to data shared by civic bodies. Over 80 cases of dengue, 20 of malaria and two of chikungunya have been logged in areas falling under the EDMC’s jurisdiction.

"We have intensified our anti-dengue drive as large numbers of cases are being recorded due to excessive rains this year. A radio campaign is ready. It will carry the message of precautions to be taken at home to ward off any possibility of breeding of mosquito larvae at home," said East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal.

Besides, dengue breeding checking (DBC), staffs are going from house to house to check if there is any breeding of dengue mosquitoes, he said claiming that the staff has visited nearly 40 lakh households till date.

A senior official said a message in the voice of the mayor on precautions to be taken at home has been recorded. "The radio campaign is ready, and it will be launched tomorrow. People will get to hear the message on the airwaves either from tomorrow or the day after," he said.

