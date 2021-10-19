STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back suspicion with valid evidence in fraud cases: Delhi court

Granting bail to a man accused in a cheating case, a Delhi court on Monday said that a mere money transfer cannot be viewed with suspicion unless there are valid grounds.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Granting bail to a man accused in a cheating case, a Delhi court on Monday said that a mere money transfer cannot be viewed with suspicion unless there are valid grounds. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while hearing the bail application of an accused called Irshad. 

The court order pertains to a cheating case registered in May in which a woman was duped of Rs 94,000. Out of this, Rs 30,000 was allegedly transferred in Irshad’s bank account, following which he was named in the FIR and has been in custody since September 3. “The only incriminating piece of evidence against the accused is that a sum of Rs 30,000 out of the total cheated amount of Rs 94,000 from the account of one Anita Devi was transferred to the account of the accused,” the court order stated.

Comments

