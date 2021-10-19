STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 2020 had 15 per cent higher suicides, more among men

Based on the RTI replies, the data suggests that there had been 6 deaths by suicide on an average in a single day last year.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Health, Hospital

For representational purposes

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The year 2020, with the onset of the Covid pandemic, witnessed a surge of 15 per cent deaths by suicide in the national capital compared to 2019, revealed an RTI reply by the Delhi Police. The Right To Information (RTI) query filed by The Morning Standard with the Delhi Police had sought for data of deaths by suicide from the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 and till the half of 2021.

As per the Delhi Police replies, which came separately from 11 districts and 6 zones (Kashmere Gate Metro Police, Railway Police, Outer District, Rohini, Airport, Dwarka) when accumulated, showed that in 2020 there were 2,424 cases of deaths by suicide. Based on the RTI replies, the data suggests that there had been 6 deaths by suicide on an average in a single day last year.

The RTI replies found that in 2019, 2,104 people died by suicide, which was 320 cases fewer than 2020. In 2018, it slightly shot up to 2,129. The RTI replies also revealed that till middle of this year, 1,139 people have died by suicide – of which 735 are males and 368 are females. However, the margin between males and females who took the extreme step remained more than 50 per cent in the past three years. 

In 2020, as per the RTI replies, male suicides are 131 per cent higher compared to female suicides. While last year, 1,622 men from the national capital lost their lives due to suicide, there were 700 women who took their lives. In 2019, 106 per cent more men died by suicide than women in Delhi — 1,366 were males and 660 were females. In 2018, the gap was 116 per cent – 1,395 men and 654 women died by suicide in the city.

Dr Yatan Balhara, additional professor of psychiatry at AIIMS, said globally women have higher tendency to attempt suicide, but more men take the final step. “In 2020, many lost their jobs, there was a whole lot of uncertainty surrounding career and financial stability. Many men failed to cope up with the pressure. Also, more cases of death by suicide were reported after the lockdown was revoked. Only then, the consequences of the pandemic became clear,” he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi suicide coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp