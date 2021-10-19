STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Freedom fighters’ statues to instill patriotism

After schools, the AAP government appears to be on a mission to instill patriotism in every city resident.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | ANI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After schools, the AAP government appears to be on a mission to instill patriotism in every city resident. The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to install the statues of unsung heroes/freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekanand, Jatin Das among others on the Siri Fort Road and other stretches as part of the government’s ambitious streetscaping project.

“When the freedom topic starts, Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh are the names that first come to our mind as freedom fighters. But thousands died fighting for India’s freedom. So, the idea is to install the statues of unsung heroes with the details of their contributions and struggle and to promote history among public as well as patriotism,” said a senior PWD official, requesting anonymity.

The department will also install a concrete red sandstone information board with names of the unsung heroes with their birth dates, contributions and the movements they participated in. The boards will be installed in front of the statues. “The aim is that anyone who visits or sits and relaxes on this stretch, should take a moment and read about heroes and their contributions to the freedom movement,” explained the official.

The stretch from Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai is the first ‘Deshbhakti’ themed corridor developed by PWD. The department installed the statues of Freedom Fighters Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai. Foot Over Bridge (FOB) and the entire stretch was decorated with tricolour flags, fountains and lighting.

The officials said the same plan would be implemented on the Siri Fort Road Corridor. A 100-meter span from the Siri Fort Road red light will be revamped with landscaping, separate cycle track, walkways, street furniture for the elderly and pedestrians to sit and relax, fountain works, decorative lamps, statues, selfie points, designer lanterns, lamps and poles with tricolour light strips.

Interestingly, PWD will also use waste materials like tyres, rubber, plastics, steel and other non-biodegradable items to decorate the stretch. Unique plants will also be planted. The civil work is expected to be completed in the next month.

Moreover, PWD will revamp nine stretches across the capital with specific themes and the statues of freedom fighters will be installed and the history of that particular stretch and the surrounding area will be highlighted in the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP government Delhi Freedom fighters statues
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp